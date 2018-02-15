SCRIPPS Country KVOO/TULSA has named MARTY YOUNG to co-host mornings on the station’s “THE VOO CREW” wakeup show, starting MONDAY, MARCH 5th.

YOUNG joins KVOO from CURTIS MEDIA Country WQDR/RALIEGH-DURHAM, where he’s been a longtime member of the station’s “Q MORNING CREW,” which has been recognized as Large Market Personality of the Year by both the CMA (2013) and the ACM (2017). He fills the vacancy created at KVOO when six-year station vet ROWDY YATES left in SEPTEMBER .

“This is the kind of high-profile talent we’ve been looking for,” said KVOO PD BRIAN JENNINGS. “MARTY brings enormous passion for country, faith, and family. He identifies deeply with our audience. And he brings an enthusiasm to win that has made KVOO a legendary station. I’m thrilled to have him on the team.”

Added YOUNG, “I’ve been with the same company in RALEIGH since 2002, so I knew if I was ever going to leave, it would have to be something extremely special. TULSA is a Country music town. That was a must for me. I knew from my first conversation with BRIAN [JENNINGS] that this is where I wanted to be. The team they’ve assembled in that building is insane, and that’s from the top to the bottom, which is rare. I can’t wait to hit the air with [existing co-host] SUNNY [LEIGH] and see what TULSA’s all about!”