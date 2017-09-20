Maroon 5 has teamed up with musical flavor of the month SZA for what appears to be a real solid Top40 winner. “What Lovers Do” (222/Interscope) is the talk of the radio world and is getting solid play “out of the box” indicating that some very big things are in the works. Are you up on and Blackbear? If not, what are you waiting for? Their single entitled “Do Re Mi” (Beartrap/Alamo/Interscope) is fast becoming the one to watch and add at the format. Khalid along with Rae Sremmurd & Lil Yachty are making things happen as their “Young, Dumb & Broke” (RCA/RLG) takes flight so get on this train for sure.

SZA (once again) has paired with Travis Scott and the results appear to be rewarding. It’s all due to “Love Galore” (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA) that is taking the town by storm. I’m also happy to report that Hanson is back. Yes, you heard it first right here my friends. “I Was Born” (Three Car Garage) is their latest masterpiece so we wish the brothers well with their new single. Dua Lipa appears to need no help these days. The new and powerful “New Rules” (WB/WEA) is off like a rocket and make no mistake about that.

Ed Sheeran keeps the hits rolling ever so strong. This time out he takes the jam “Perfect” (Atlantic) out for a spin and the results are already quite amazing. And speaking of amazing, how about the love and response Taylor Swift is getting at radio from Top40 to Hot AC. Everybody is going “gaga” for her new and ever so long awaited “Look What You Made Me Do” (Big Machine/Universal). Expect to see this at the top of everybody’s charts in about a week or two.

Justin Bieber has brought along Blood Pop for another Top40 gem. Many of our music and program directors are singing the praises of “Friends” (Republic). Oh and have I mentioned the name SZA in this column? Well if I have, I don’t mean to be redundant. This new flavor of the industry is also taking “The Weekend” (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA) out for a spin so you might as well make it an all SZA month. I just love how the music industry embraces an artist “out of the box” into a complete overkill.

Max and Gnash keep a good thing going and why not. “Lights Down Low” (RAL/Sony) continues to build believers by leaps and bounds and why not – this one is a winner folks. J Balvin & Willy William are also pulling in some very big spins. “Mi Gente” (EMI) is the jam that I’m talking about and all of you programmers out there know just what I’m talking about. Halsey keeps the hits rolling and trolling. “Bad At Love” (Astralwerks/Capitol) is the latest from this artist that seems to be doing everything just right.

Cardi B is rocking strong with “Bodak Yellow” (KSR Group/Atlantic). The Script are back and that’s always a good thing as “Rain” (Columbia) moves up a few. The super pairing of French Montana and Swae Lee is turning out to be quite nice as their “Unforgettable” (Bad Boy Entertainment/Epic) moves past the pack. The single that brings DJ Khaled along with Rihanna & Bryson Tiller together is becoming quite a monster hit. “Wild Thoughts” (We The Best/Epic) is so hot you can’t touch it without getting burned.

Newcomer Joanna Michelle is setting the music world on fire with her debut single “Too Sophisticated” (Twin Angel). The single started here at New Music Weekly and has already reached the Top 100 on the Mediabase Top40 charts in record time. Garrett Young continues to amaze at Top40 as his “Do You Hear My Cries” (West Coast Collective) has proven that longevity is a very good thing. John Ratliff and his band Receptacle are rocking the format once again strong with “Love Is Magic” and good for them.

Newcomer Devi has a solid winner on her hands as her debut single “One More Day” builds strong and impressive numbers. Dianne Meinke is also rocking Top 40 as her “Lemonade, Freshly Squeezed” (UVI) breaks bigger and better ground. This is our very special Fall Music Preview so make sure you check out all of the chart activity and information available from all of the above artists. The Summer is finally winding down and now we get to enjoy some cool Fall weather along with some red-hot new music .