PREMIERE NETWORKS nationally syndicated “CMT AFTER MIDNITE WITH CODY ALAN” and “CMT RADIO LIVE WITH CODY ALAN” have added MARLEY SHERWOOD as correspondent. Effective immediately, SHERWOOD will bring pop culture and lifestyle stories to the two CMT-owned programs while also continuing to serve as Assoc. Producer for CMT-TV’s “Hot 20 Countdown” starring CODY ALAN and KATIE COOK. In her new role, SHERWOOD will join ALAN on the road to provide listeners with artist interviews and behind-the-scenes reports from concerts and music events.

“Radio is all about connecting with the audience, and I’m looking forward to our listeners getting to know MARLEY,” said ALAN. “She’s genuine, magnetic, and fearless, so we’re going to have a lot of fun with our listeners every night!” Added SHERWOOD, “Having worked with CODY for years, I was honored when CMT RADIO and PREMIERE approached me with this exciting opportunity. CODY has always been a mentor to me, and I’m thrilled that, in this new role, I will continue to work alongside one of my closest friends.”