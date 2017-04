MARK LILLIE has returned to iHEARTRADIO FARMINGTON, NM, as PD and afternoon host at Top 40 KAZX (STAR 102.9/107.7) and Adult Hits KKFG (KOOL 104.5). LILLIE previously did nights at MBC GRAND BROADCASTING Country KMOZ (92.3 THE MOOSE)/GRAND JUNCTION, CO.

“I’m very excited about my new adventure and thank iHEARTRADIO SVP/Programming DAVE SCHAEFER for believing in me and bringing me on board,” LILLIE said.