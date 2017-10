COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s MAREN MORRIS has released her song, “Dear Hate,” in response to the tragic events in LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY (10/1) at the ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL.

Featuring VINCE GILL, “Dear Hate” is available now at ALL ACCESS on the Cool New Music page and can be purchased across digital service providers, with 100% of proceeds to be donated to LAS VEGAS nonprofits for immediate and long-term needs of victims in the shooting.