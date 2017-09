TITAN BROADCASTING Hot AC KGRS (MIX 107.3 ) and Country KBKB (101.7 THE BULL)/BURLINGTON, IA tap MANDI MICHAELS to join the staff on both stations.

Dir./Broadcast Operations STEVE KING said, “MANDI comes to us with a ton of experience and great pedigree of call letters. She has a wide breadth of experience that will mesh well well with our staff. With her talent and upbeat and outgoing personality, we are excited to see MANDI MICHAELS soar with TITAN BROADCASTING.”