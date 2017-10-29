Kris Evans is an Urban musician from Manchester who’s music has been making bigger and bigger waves.

Pop track ‘Mine’ , has had a great response. The video can be seen here – Kris’ latest single, the Jazz and Soul influenced Hip-track, has had a great response. The video can be seen here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9m8JKMFO7s

Last week Kris performed alongside an array of talented, up and coming artists as part of the UK finals for the international ‘Project: Aloft Star’ Talent Competition. Following a closely fought contest, a music industry panel named Kris as the UK winner!

Alongside a £5,000 cash prize, Kris will now go on to perform in New York in early November alongside other winners from across the globe. Kris said “I can’t wait to get over to the States and represent the UK music scene and Manchester in particular.”

In addition to this fantastic achievement, Kris’ debut single ‘N.U.M.B’ has been nominated for ‘Best Unsigned Single’ in the 2017 Best of British ‘Unsigned Music Awards’. The video for ‘N.U.M.B’ can be seen here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWDoja6pMkA

Voting closes on 29 October and more information can be found at http://www.bestofbritishunsigned.com/

‘N.U.M.B’, which has clear Rock and Blues influences, has already won ‘Best R&B/Hip-Hop Song’ at the 2017 Unsigned Only Awards. Kris was the only UK artist nominated in the category and, in fact, the only UK winner across all categories.

Kris has been playing live acoustic and full band shows across the UK to bigger and bigger crowds. Kris headlined his first festival this Summer at SONDER Music Festival and went on to perform at Musicians Against Homelessness and Sundown 2017.

Kris Evans definitely looks like one to look out for.

https://www.KrisEvansMusic.com

https://www.facebook.com/KrisEvansMusic

https://www.youtube.com/KrisEvansMusic