The UK is getting tuned up for Make Music Day, a Summer Solstice celebration, on the 21st June 2017 with major FREE music events planned throughout the country.

Make Music Day is working with Music in Offices and ABRSM to put together a Big City Sing and Yamaha Music London are planning an eye-opening trip to give some young guitarists a day to remember – keep looking for more details on these stunning events. In London Bridge Station and the surrounding area musicians will be performing during the day and through into the evening. At rush hour, The Choir With No Name will be leading a feel-good summer sing-along to brighten everyone’s journey as they pass through one of London’s busiest commuter hubs. There will be a special lunchtime alfresco Ukulele Wednesday at Redcross Gardens, London. Anyone in the area, residents or workers are invited to bring their ukulele to this tranquil garden between 1- 2.00pm for a strum-along.

The Ukulele Wolves and Making Music Member choirs will be travelling around Cardiff by bus popping up at various locations thorough out the day to play and sing. Catch them at the Chapter Arts centre, 2.30pm, Grange Gardens Pavillions, 3.30pm, and Mermaid Quay, 4.15pm and the steps of St David’s Hall, 5.00pm. In Edinburgh, the Stockbridge Colonies Choir with Jennifer Sterling and a guitar accompaniment will be leading a Come and Sing event, open to anyone in The Grassmarket between 5.30 – 6.30pm. There are lots of open rehearsals across the country. For instance, The Grand Central Chorus, in Nottingham, Albacappella in Aberdeen and Oxford Harmony, Cumnor to name but a few.

Around the country newly regenerated band stands will be put through their paces celebrating Make Music Day. These beautiful, often unused performance venues will be putting music right back in the centre of their communities. Notable events are taking place in park bandstands in London, Watford, Walsall, Stourbridge and Swanage.

Some of the UK’s biggest shopping centres and streets are welcoming choirs, musicians and bands into their midst. Highlights can be seen in York, Edinburgh and London. Libraries in London, Yeovil, Norwich, Dorking, Nottingham and Leeds will be hosting performers throughout the day.

Across the country groups will be playing, singing, strumming and jamming the official Make Music Day song, Bring Me Sunshine. Music Sales have provided official arrangements for various combinations of voices and instruments. For FREE downloads go to: – http://www.makemusicday.org/uk/participate/make-music-day-song/

Inspired by Make Music Day? Why not go and take part in Learn to Play Day on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th June. The flagship event of the UK charity Music for All, Learn to Play Day offers thousands of FREE musical instrument lessons to everyone. Book yours now.

To find out more about Make Music UK, events near you and how to get involved please go to http://www.makemusicday.org/uk/. Also check out Learn to Play Day the following weekend!