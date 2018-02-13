Based out of Barrie Ontario, 17 year old Singer/Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Madison Mueller has been playing and studying piano for 11 years and guitar for 2. In addition to furthering her knowledge and musical skill as an artist, Madison teaches piano and vocals at the Spaulding School of Music.

Being ranked #1 on Reverbnation.com Singer/songwriter Canada Charts for 9 months now, the young musician’s unique voice and her ability to deliver emotional performances captivate her audience, leaving a lasting impression that will not be forgotten. Her new single “Got This Way” is a Rock/Pop song written by Madison and co-produced by Madison & Jeff Wardell of Your Productions. This song is a feel good love song with great lyrics and a fun upbeat sound. It promises to follow the success of her first two singles.

“Got This Way” will be available on all download and streaming sites Feb. 21/18 along with “Who Am I” and “Breath Of Air. Madison is a feature Artist at “The 22nd Millennium Music Conf. & Showcase” in Pennsylvania Feb. 23rd. “Breath Of Air” was chosen to be on the shows compilation CD to be given to all record companies in attendance as well as after the show.

