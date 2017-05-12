The WRKO 50th Anniversary Weekend is getting closer. It’s set for JUNE 2nd-4th. For those that haven’t sent their RSVP/Checks for the big dinner on JUNE 2nd, time is fleeting. Checks must be in by MAY 18th. No walkup guests will be allowed to either the dinner or cash bar set up in the ballroom.

On FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd, the cash bar starts at 6p and dinner served promptly at 7p in the Charles Ballroom of THE CROWNE PLAZA (NEWTON). Former WRKO PD MEL PHILLIPS said, “Dinner goes till 11p. Since the cash bar stays open until 10p, don’t rush to get there until after 6p and self-park in order to avoid a parking fee. You’ll also want to get your parking ticket validated at the front desk before leaving. JORDAN RICH will be emceeing and a video tape of the event will be shot by ART VUOLO for inclusion into THE RADIO HALL OF FAME.”

Jordan Rich, Art Vuolo

SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd, a 4-hour (7-11p) tribute to WRKO with five members of the original “Now Crowd” playing hits from 1967 using the original WRKO jingles will take place.

For more info, contact MEL PHILLIPS at mel@melphillips.org.