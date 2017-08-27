A new single from teen Christian music recording artist Maddie Rey goes for adds today to Christian radio. The song, “Cruzin,” will be serviced to Christian CHR and Hot AC-formatted radio outlets.

“Cruzin” is the follow up to Maddie Rey’s single “Heart in the Air,” which hit No. 1 on the weekly Christian Radio Chart and No. 1 on the monthly chart in February.

Maddie Rey has had a busy tour schedule this summer, including a debut performance at RiseFest, where she opened for TobyMac, MercyeMe, Building 429, Tenth Avenue North, Crowder, Danny Gokey and others during the two-day festival in Sheldon, Iowa.

In addition to being a popular musician and youth minister, Maddie Rey starred in an online series on YouTube titled “The Maddie Rey Show,” as a pre-teen where she encouraged youth to live out loud for Jesus through music videos and a creative Gospel message.

Maddie Rey is the daughter of Pastor Luis Reyes and Tricia Reyes, founders and senior pastors at Church of Joy in Waukegan, Illinois.

A video for “Cruzin” is available online at YouTube.

To learn more about Maddie Rey, visit maddierey.com, like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Radio Contact:

Jeff McLaughlin

A-Sides Radio Promotion

jeff@asidesradiopromotion.com

p: 615-530-3654

