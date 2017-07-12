Luna Blaise may be young, but her talent, maturity, and positive energy exceeds her age by a long shot. The 15-year-old Latina’s most recent project is starring as sassy ‘Nicole’ on the ABC hit show, “Fresh Off The Boat” (recently picked up for Season 4). The young artist on the rise recently released her debut single, “Over You” and was recently in the Top 10 of the Macy’s iHeart Radio Rising Star competition.

This beautiful young actress first came into the on-screen spotlight when she was cast as Nina in the Indie film, “Memoria” in 2013, produced by James Franco. The film was based on the Palo Alto short stories, also by James Franco, and premiered at the 2015 Austin Film Festival November 1st. The film was immediately acquired by Monterey Media (see article below) and began airing in theaters nationwide in May 2016.

Aside from Luna’s work in film and television, she has been modeling since she was 5 years old and has been the face for many well-known brands including Target, GAP, Juicy Couture, McDonalds, KFC, Dunkin Hines, and many more. Luna is also a large supporter of all organizations relating to Breast Cancer and extremely passionate about promoting breast cancer awareness to young teens. She is also extremely compassionate about the preservation of our environment and recently worked with Robert F. Kennedy on his Waterkeeper Alliance campaign helping to reduce water use and help with the California drought.

