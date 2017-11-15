Innovative independent record label Razor & Tie offers a fresh take on bedtime, naptime, or anytime for the littlest music aficionados with the digital release of Lullapop Lullabies on November 17, 2017. This irresistible 21-song album is designed with the millennial family in mind, offering enchantingly “lullafied” instrumental versions of current chart-toppers made famous by the likes of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Sia, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Drake, and more.

The gentle, elegant orchestrations on Lullapop Lullabies hit just the right note when it comes to helping babies and toddlers drift off to dreamland. Glockenspiel, harp, and piano blend their sounds, transforming distinctive Top 40 hits like Justin Bieber’s “Despacito,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Adele’s “Hello,” and DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean” into serene-and-soothing lullabies for the four-and-under set. This collection gets an A+ for putting smiles on the faces of parents who already know and love the familiar melodies.

Lullapop Lullabies will be available for streaming and download at all digital service providers, value priced at $7.99 per download. A physical release will follow on January 26, 2018, when CDs will be available nationwide at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and other retailers.

Album Details: Lullapop Lullabies

Digital Release Date: November 17, 2017

Physical Release Date: January 26, 2018

For ages 0 – 4

Label: Razor & Tie Recordings

SRP: $7.99 digital download; physical price to be announced

Running time: 56 minutes

TRACK LIST :

Despacito

Shape of You

Can’t Stop the Feeling

Let Me Love You

That’s What I Like

Cheap Thrills

Rockabye

Cake by The Ocean

Black Beatles

24K Magic

Closer

Hotline Bling

Sorry

This Is What You Came For

Don’t Let Me Down

Stay

What Do You Mean?

Hello

Don’t Wanna Know

Love on The Brain

Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)

