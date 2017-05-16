COLUMBIA NASHVILLE/RIVER HOUSE artist LUKE COMBS joined his fellow “Hurricane” loving pal, JIM CANTORE, on THE WEATHER CHANNEL’s AMHQ this MORNING (5/16) to unveil plan for three back-to-back album preview shows in advance of the release of his “This One’s For You” album on FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd. CANTORE and THE WEATHER CHANNEL will offer an interactive experience, “Tracking LUKE COMBS,” as part of the release event, following COMBS on the tour and offering behind-the-scenes looks at life on the road and opportunities to get an insider’s view of each show. Check out COMBS’ appearance on THE WEATHER CHANNEL here

The three-day event will kick off TUESDAY, JUNE 30th at JOE’S ON WEED STREET in CHICAGO. COMBS will also hit NASHVILLE’s THE BASEMENT EAST on WEDNESDAY, MAY 31st and THE GREY EAGLE in ASHVILLE, NC on THURSDAY, JUNE 1st. “Some of my best memories of the songs off this album are playing them live at bars and clubs around the country for a rowdy crowd,” said COMBS. “I can’t think of a better way [to] kick off release week for this record than getting loud, playing these songs, and having a beer with fans in some of my favorite cities.” See more information and grab tickets at the “Tracking LUKE COMBS” website.