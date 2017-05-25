CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist LUKE BRYAN will embark on his ninth annual “BAYER PRESENTS LUKE BRYAN FARM TOUR 2017” beginning THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th in LINCOLN, NE. With six dates throughout the MIDWEST, BRYAN will wrap his tour on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7th in CENTRALIA, MO.

Label mate JON PARDI will join BRYAN for this year’s “FARM TOUR,” with additional supporting acts to be announced at a later date. Tickets for all stops on BRYAN’s “FARM TOUR” will go on sale FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd at 10a local time. For a complete list of tour stops and more information, visit the official “FARM TOUR” website here.