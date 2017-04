┬áCAPITOL NASHVILLE artist LUKE BRYAN was the surprise guest at last NIGHT’s (4/20) NASHVILLE PREDATORS versus CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS Game Four NHL STANLEY CUP Playoff Series game in NASHVILLE. BRYAN performed the National Anthem in his PREDATORS jersey before the puck dropped.

BRYAN was also joined in the stands by friends and label mate DIERKS BENTLEY. The two cheered on the PREDATORS as they swept the BLACKHAWKS, winning the series 4-0 with three shutouts. See BRYAN’s performance here.