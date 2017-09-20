Luke Bryan continues as Country radio’s biggest star. He proves it once again as his new and powerful “Light It Up” (Capitol Nashville) takes off with rather impressive numbers. I’m also happy to see my favorite band in Country music today the Zac Brown Band picking up where they left off. “Roots” (Southern Ground/Atlantic) is their latest and greatest and our panel of music and program directors are all over this one big time. Gary Allan is back and that always a welcome sight. “Mess Me Up” (EMI Nashville) is his latest and this one has some huge potential provided radio gives him a fair shot.

Brett Young continues his winning ways. “Like I Loved You” (Big Machine/Universal) is the new song from this super talented recording artist. We’ll see how it all plays out in the weeks to come but so far so very good for Brett. Dan & Shay, one of my favorite duos are back at it. “Road Trippin'” (WB/WEA) is just so good that you can’t put it down. Make sure you save a little extra room on your list of currents for this extra special single.

Devin Dawson is taking Country radio by storm. The new “All On Me” (Atlantic Nashville) is really all you need to know to make your listeners happy. Luke Combs is burning ever so bright at the format. His current “When It Rains It Pours” (River House/Columbia Nashville) is about as good as it gets. The Sarah Dunn Band is also getting plenty of love out there from our music and program directors. “A Cowboy’s Face” (Reznam) is the jam that you need to spend a little more time on if you’re not already on it.

Wayne Warner is back at Country radio and it’s about time. His new and strong track “God For A Minute” (MTS) is picking up quite a bit of steam and that should be telling you something here. Russell Dickerson is also getting plenty of love and support at radio. “Yours” (Triple Tigers) is the single that is opening doors for this talented artist. JC Buckshot is also getting in on the action and why not. “Crazy Over You” (12 Gauge) is pretty cleaver and if you have the room then take this one for a spin.

Shania Twain is back at the format and we love that. We are happy to report that her “Life’s About To Get Good” (Mercury Nashville) a new story from her is up for play and it would be great to have her back high on the charts at radio once again. Rachel Stacy could be the next Shania and that would be ok with her. “Boomerang” (Ind) is the track that’s getting plenty of love and attention. Tim Elliott is on fire and that’s quite evident to see these days. “Start Pourin’ Whiskey On It” (Boggs River Entertainment) is the one you need to pay a little extra attention to in the weeks to come.

Kenny Chesney continues to be king as his “All The Pretty Girls” (Columbia Nashville) moves past the pack in a very crowded field. Lee Brice continues to amaze us with his stellar “Boy” (Curb) single. Granger Smith is also getting it done once again as his strong and powerful “Happens Like That” (Wheelhouse) takes flight.

Recording artist DA Cole is building a solid story at Country. Hitting the chart in a very big way is his “Comin’ Home To Country” (Durango Music). James Williams is behind the campaign so that has quite a bit to do with it. Recording artist Tony Watson is also getting solid action for the single “Lady Is My Own” (Star 1) so pay some extra attention to that one as well. Many of you have been loving the Don Faires single and why not. His unique and strong “Evangeline” (Hologram) is a solid winner.

Chuck Murphy and his powerhouse band Big Coyote are off to a stellar start at the Country format. “Free To Be Free” (One West) is the gem that is making magic happen for Chuck and company. The single is already a huge hit at both the AC40 and top40 formats (see both charts in this issue) & our programmers at Country are now raving about this gem as well. This is our Fall Music Preview and make sure to check out the ads from Chuck Murphy and others in this issue. There’s a lot of great major and independent music out and about right now and New Music Weekly is here to cover all of it for you. I’ll see you back here for our next major issue of today’s greatest Country hits.