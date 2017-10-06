CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LUKE BRYAN will release his sixth studio album, “What Makes You Country,” on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8th. The project will include the lead single, “Light It Up,” the title track, and 13 additional cuts. BRYAN made the announcement today (10/6) on ABC-TV’s “Good Morning AMERICA,” with a video of fans sharing what makes them Country; check out that video here. “What Makes You Country” will be a running theme throughout the launch of the album, which is available for pre-order here.

“My favorite part of making a new album is getting to collaborate with the songwriting community in this town,” said BRYAN. “It is important to me to continue to push myself to grow on all levels, and I feel like we did that on this project. Making and performing music never gets old, and I can honestly say I am having the time of my life. I will be forever grateful to every fan who sings along each night.”