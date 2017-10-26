CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LUKE BRYAN will embark on the 2018 “WHAT MAKES YOU COUNTRY TOUR” beginning FEBRUARY of next year. BRYAN unveiled plans for the tour and its first six dates today (10/26) during his visit with nationally syndicated “The ELLEN DEGENERES Show;” see his announcement here. The tour will extend through FALL of next year, with more dates to be announced soon. MCA NASHVILLE’s KIP MOORE and BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ THE CADILLAC THREE will join BRYAN on the first leg of the tour.

Tickets for the “WHAT MAKES YOU COUNTRY TOUR” will go on sale FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd. DEGENERES will also be giving away tickets for all the dates on BRYAN’s tour via her website here. For more information, visit BRYAN’s website here.