LUIS FONSI continues to rule the charts with his smash hit “Despacito,” while the video continues to break YOUTUBE records. With over 1.7 billion views to date, “Despacito” is on track to reach 2 billion views faster than any video in YOUTUBE history.
Other notable facts:
- “Despacito” was the second fastest video to reach 1 billion YOUTUBE views, second only to ADELE’s “Hello”.
- The original version of “Despacito” holds the record for most views in its debut month for 2017, receiving over 250 million views in its first 30 days.
- Since the release of “Despacito” on JANUARY 12th, FONSI has been gaining an average of over 35,000 subscribers each day.
- FONSI had the second highest daily subscriber spike of any musical artist on YOUTUBE in 2017, gaining over 230,000 subscribers on the day that the “Despacito” remix was released (second only to HARRY STYLES).
- The “Despacito” remix had the biggest debut on YOUTUBE, despite being an audio-only version of the track, garnering well over 20 million views in its first 24 hours.
- The “Despacito” remix holds the record for most debut week views in 2017, receiving more than 70 million in the seven days following its release.