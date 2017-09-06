Pop singer/songwriter and actor Lucky Harmon is releasing his new single today, “Precious Love,” on the heels of recent hit single “Idolize Me.”

“I am extremely pleased to release a new, very danceable single ‘Precious Love,’” said the Baltimore native. “It’s a sweet song about that special love that only comes once in a lifetime that touches your heart and soul like nothing else. It’s music that celebrates that unique and idyllic precious love in your life!”

“Precious Love” comes on the heels of his hit single “Idolize Me” which charted in the Billboard top 40 Pop Music chart at #36, alongside Katy Perry, Hailee Steinfeld, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato and Calvin Harris, earning Harmon much acclaim from fans and critics alike, as well as wide airplay around the country.

To download “Precious Love” visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/precious-love-single/id1264547060 or https://open.spotify.com/artist/4KTD4g8ZPlkxCYuy3tbUfu?si=a2NpyjRD.

The new single features Harmon at his most melodic, with his soulful voice, catchy harmonies and a bouncy rhythm that echoes the sound of Ed Sheeran, the style of Justin Timberlake and a touch of Justin Bieber. Inspired by his own personal experiences of having loved and lost, Harmon taps into his own reservoir of passion, hope and love that resonates throughout the song into a truly unique track.

“I’m very proud of this song and from the feedback I’ve received from fans, I am very excited about “Precious Love,’” he said. “My music is meant to be uplifting, inspiring and most of all fun to listen and as well as to dance! This song comes from the heart as a way to show how to treat a female – with precious love.”

Known for his hits such as “Party Life,” the Billboard hit “Idolize Me,” and others, Harmon has captured the attention of pop fans around the country. His energetic shows, colorful music videos and catchy tunes has helped create a fan base that numbers in the millions and growing.

Born in Baltimore, Harmon grew up singing and writing songs from an early age, creating a musical phenomenon that would ultimately launch his career in Atlanta in 2015 with his debut EP “Luckysworld,” released by the indie Blessings Entertainment LLC and Executive Producer Aziz Choukri. His popularity soon landed him roles on films and television shows like the film blockbuster “The Fate of the Furious,” as well as films “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” the upcoming “Pitch Perfect 3,” and television shows like “MacGyver,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “24: Legacy,” and others.

For more on Lucky Harmon, follow him at https://twitter.com/Luckysworld, www.instagram.com/therealluckyharmon/, www.facebook.com/lucky.harmon and www.youtube.com/channel/UCDeUkx-fbsLVD7EksltloIg.