Pop singer/songwriter and actor Lucky Harmon is sharing his message of love with the release of his new music video for his latest single, “Precious Love.”

“This video, like the song itself is all about love and the whimsy and passion that it brings to our lives” said the Baltimore native. “I had a lot of fun making it and working with some very talented people in front of and behind the camera! I hope everyone enjoys it!”

To see the new video, visit https://youtu.be/6zZ3R5xwcII.

Featuring whimsical scenes of beautiful models in Southern California beaches and its renowned party scene as they swing and sway to the music, the colorful video helps the viewer sing along while the lyrics appear on screen amid the visually stunning locales.

The single “Precious Love” is a follow up to his hit single “Idolize Me” which charted in the Billboard top 40 Pop Music chart at #36, alongside Katy Perry, Hailee Steinfeld, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato and Calvin Harris, earning Harmon much acclaim from fans and critics alike, as well as wide airplay around the country.

To download “Precious Love” visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/precious-love-single/id1264547060 or https://open.spotify.com/artist/4KTD4g8ZPlkxCYuy3tbUfu?si=a2NpyjRD.

The new single showcases Harmon’s soulful voice, catchy harmonies and a bouncy rhythm that echoes the sound of Ed Sheeran, the style of Justin Timberlake and the vibe of Justin Bieber. Inspired by his own personal experiences of having loved and lost, Harmon taps into his own reservoir of passion, hope and love that resonates throughout the song into a truly unique track.

The youthful singer has captured the attention of pop music fans around the country with his hits such as “Party Life,” the Billboard hit “Idolize Me,” and others. His energetic shows, colorful music videos and catchy tunes have helped fuel a fan base that numbers in the millions and growing.

Born in Baltimore, Harmon grew up singing and writing songs from an early age, creating a musical phenomenon that would ultimately launch his career in Atlanta in 2015 with his debut EP “Luckysworld,” released by the indie Blessings Entertainment LLC and Executive Producer Aziz Choukri. His popularity soon landed him roles on films and television shows like the film blockbuster “The Fate of the Furious,” as well as films “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” the upcoming “Pitch Perfect 3,” and television shows like “MacGyver,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “24: Legacy,” and others.

For more on Lucky Harmon, follow him at https://twitter.com/Luckysworld, www.instagram.com/therealluckyharmon/, www.facebook.com/lucky.harmon and www.youtube.com/channel/UCDeUkx-fbsLVD7EksltloIg.