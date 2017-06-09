Latin Grammy and Emmy Award-winners LUCKY DIAZ and the FAMILY JAM BAND Launch National Summer Family Concert Tour, Celebrating Release of MADE IN LA

Los Angeles, Summer 2017 – Latin GRAMMY and EMMY Award winners Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band embark on a busy summer of family performances around the nation. The band, led by Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis, present interactive, multi-cultural, mixed language and movement based musical performances for children and adults.

The tour began in late May with shows in Beijing, China. In July, they’ll play at Madison Square Park in New York, and in August they perform onstage at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Then, they return to Southern California to perform at Echo Park, the Levitt Pavilion in Pasadena and Grand Plaza (Grand Performances) in the heart of Los Angeles. Details of these performances are at http://luckydiazmusic.com/calendar/.

More about Made in LA

Incubated in the dreamy sunscape of Southern California, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band deliver their most energetic and eclectic album yet. Made in LA, due out on July 21, features a who’s who of the family music scene in Los Angeles, including Genevieve Goings (Choo Choo Soul), Mike Phirman (SiriusXM), Todd McHatton, Andrew & Polly and Mista Cookie Jar. Made in LA was produced mostly in Los Angeles with scintillating sonic help from Grammy nominee Frances England and Grammy winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Dean Jones.

The sights, sounds and tastes of the city run throughout these 12 original songs, from “Silver Lake Stairs” to “Echo Park” and “Fiesta de la Brea.” The dreamy optimism of “Magic Believers” gives way to the humorous reality of rush-hour themed “Traffic,” and “When It Rained” will resonate with any listener who’s experienced the recent torrential weather in So Cal. The bilingual single “Paletero Man” recently debuted on SiriusXM radio.

More about the band

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band were crowned the very first U.S. based artists to win a Latin GRAMMY in the Children’s Album category for their album Fantastico. Garnering six Emmy Nominations and one win for their work on the EMMY award winning show “Lishy Lou and Lucky Too,” husband and wife duo Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis have been named “THE face of kindie music” by the Washington Post, “Superstars” by national parenting site Red Tricycle, “The Rolling Stones of Kids Music” by the Style Network, and “The #1 in COOLEST kids music!” by PEOPLE magazine.

As Billboard advises, this is “children’s music you should know.” Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band’s sun-filled pop beats have been featured by NPR’s All Things Considered, NPR Music, Alt Latino, Billboard, USA Today, The New York Times. They and their music have been featured on Univision, NBCUniversal’s Sprout TV, American Airlines and more. Logging hundreds of thousands of miles, sharing the music of their seven albums, and multiple #1 Sirius XM Kids Place Live hits, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band delivers smart, crafty lyrics with irresistibly fresh pop beats. As children’s music nexus Zooglobble states, “It’ll take you all of about 15 minutes to become a fan of Lucky Diaz.”

Early responses:

“Here’s an album that lives up to its name. High production values, well-crafted songs, and brilliantly-styled input from some of the most creative kids’ content gurus in the Pacific Time Zone.” ~ Kenny Curtis, SiriusXM Radio

“An album for the whole family. There is something engaging for all ages in this collection of songs “Made in Los Angeles. I love it!” ~ Kathy O’Connell, WXPN FM radio

“Magnificent.” ~ Jeff Bogle, Out with the Kids