Latin Percussion (LP) debuts the all-new Bluetooth Mix Cajon. Featuring an integrated 40-watt amp with a two-channel mixer, this pro-quality cajon allows players to jam with friends or play or play along with their favorite songs via any Bluetooth-enabled device, and a rechargeable, lithium-ion battery gives players the freedom to bring their music anywhere. The birch body and soundboard delivers deep, punchy bass response and two sets of internal snare wires offer sharp, crisp slap sounds and radiused top corners provide a comfortable playing experience.

Integrated 4—watt amp with 2-channel mixer with twin 4 ½” drivers and a 3 ½” high frequency horn

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery supplies up to 10 continuous hours of cordless playing time.

Bluetooth capability allows you to stream music from up to 30 feet away from any Bluetooth-enabled device

Birch body and soundboard

Available in Natural and Tobacco Burst finishes