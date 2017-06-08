LOUIS TOMLINSON became the first member of ONE DIRECTION to sign record contract with SIMON COWELL, who originally put the band together for “The X Factor” in 2010, according to a report in METRO U.K.

Said TOMLINSON, “I’m very happy to have signed. I’m excited to be continuing my relationship with SYCO, and also working with the brilliant team at RCA in the U.S.”

The singer released his debut solo single, “Just Hold On,” a collaboration with STEVE AOKI, in DECEMBER and launched the song on “The X Factor with the help of the COWELL. “I’ve been working really hard in the studio and can’t wait to show you what I’ve been writing,” TOMLINSON added.

TOMLINSON’s ONE DIRECTION bandmates all signed to other labels – HARRY STYLES (COLUMBIA RECORDS), NIALL HORAN (CAPITOL RECORDS), LIAM PAYNE (REPUBLIC RECORDS) and ZAYN MALIK (RCA RECORDS).

COWELL admits he’s surprised none of the members of the band came to him for advice. “I hear so many things now, which they’re doing, which I’m not involved with. It’s a bit like I’m getting the hint you don’t want me to come to the party. Sorry for making you famous.”