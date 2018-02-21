Los Angeles based singer-songwriter Kevin Fisher wins top honors at the 14th Annual IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards) with his song “Beer Me”, he wrote the song with Brett Boyett. He is a multi-platinum selling songwriter. Rascal Flatts, Sara Evans, Uncle Kracker and many others have recorded his songs. As and artist himself and a writer for others, his songs are being played all over the world. His music has been featured on TV (True Blood, Pretty Little Liars, America’s Funniest Home Videos, etc).

STARS AMONG THE WINNERS AND FINALISTS

Tom Chapin, brother of Folk singer Harry Chapin, won Best Male Artist with his song “Fair Pay Fair Play Blues”.

Other notable finalists include Bertie Higgins, known for his #1 hit “Key Largo” and Top 10 hit “Just Another Day in Paradise”. Singer-Songwriter Priscilla Hairston was also a finalist, who has written hit songs for Kelly Clarkson, Mariah Carey, Fifth Harmony, Rihanna and more.

Here is the list of winners:

OVERALL GRAND PRIZE:

“Beer Me” by Kevin Fisher

INSTRUMENTAL

FIRST PRIZE: “Moon over Tanjore” by Henrik Andersen & Music Spoken Here (DENMARK)

RUNNER-UP: “First Light” by Darlene Koldenhoven

OPEN

FIRST PRIZE: “Candlelight” by Ross Douglas

RUNNER-UP: “More Than You’ll Ever Know” by Tarryn Aimée

AAA/ALTERNATIVE

FIRST PRIZE: “Dream Big” by Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand

RUNNER-UP: “I’ll Be Waiting” (Acoustic) by Luke Underhill

FOLK/AMERICANA/ROOTS

FIRST PRIZE: “Little Man” by Mermaids Exist (CANADA)

RUNNER-UP: “My Darkness” by Abbie Gardner

BEST GROUP/DUO

FIRST PRIZE: “Charly” by Good Harvest (SWEDEN)

RUNNER-UP: “From Here” by Spechlis

BEST MALE ARTIST

FIRST PRIZE: “Fair Pay Fair Play Blues” by Tom Chapin

RUNNER-UP: “My Drug” by Anthony Mossburg

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

FIRST PRIZE: “The Doorway” by Diana DeMuth

RUNNER-UP: “Howlin’ at the Moon” by Laura Stockton

COUNTRY/BLUEGRASS

FIRST PRIZE: “Porch Song” by Steve Sofferin

RUNNER-UP: “Wearing White” by Nicky Kerr

ABOUT IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards)

IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards) promotes the art and artistry of acoustic music performance and artistry. In its 15th year, IAMA has a proven track record of winners going on to get signed and hit the Billboard Charts. Meghan Trainor was discovered by IAMA eight years ago and is now a global phenomenon with #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts with “All About That Bass” (#1 for 9 weeks) and #1 on The Billboard 200 Charts with her debut album “Title”, won for a Grammy award for Best New Artist. 2nd Annual IAMA winner Zane Williams’s winning song was recorded by country music star Jason Michael Carroll, that song hit #14 on Billboard Country Charts and #99 on Billboard Hot 100 Charts. Jeff Gutt, finalist at the 9th Annual IAMA was a runner-up on X-Factor USA. Charlie Dore (known for her hit “Pilot of the Airwaves”) was the top winner in 2008. Sponsors include New Music Weekly, Loggins Promotion and Airplay Access. Information on winners and finalists, go to:

http://www.inacoustic.com/winners.html