Goldenlane Records announces a compelling new release from Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis.

Come See Me and Come Lonely is available now.

Two legendary voices. Two unparalleled entertainers. One brilliant new album.

Both members of the Grand Ole Opry, Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis have been enthralling audiences with their collaborative and highly entertaining Grits & Glamour Tour. Now, two of country music’s preeminent singers deliver a powerful album that combines their expressive voices with timeless songs and exquisite creative vision — plus special guest appearances by Joe Diffie and Darryl Worley.

With Come See Me and Come Lonely, grit meets glamour on country classics including the title track, originally made famous by Dottie West, Dwight Yoakam’s “Guitars, Cadillacs,” and Billie Joe Spears’ “Blanket On The Ground.” The ladies bring it home with early rock favorites such as Roy Orbison’s “It’s Over,” and the Everly Brothers’ “Walk Right Back.”

Lorrie and Pam have each sold millions of albums worldwide, with dozens of Top Ten hits between them. Their records are certified gold and platinum. Each has been honored with the Female Vocalist of the Year award, and both come from true country music royalty. Pam is the daughter of icon Mel Tillis, and Lorrie’s father was the renowned hitmaker George Morgan.

Fans can catch the Grits & Glamour Tour as Lorrie and Pam continue to perform dates throughout November and December, and into 2018.

Come See Me and Come Lonely — one of the year’s most exciting country releases — is available on Amazon.