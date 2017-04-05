CUMULUS MEDIA/NASHVILLE has upped Urban AC WQQK GSM LORI TOURNAY LIGGETT to GSM of the cluster’s music stations, which include Country sisters WKDF (NASH FM) and WSM-F (NASH ICON). A 27-year promotions, sales, and management vet, LIGGETT joined WQQK in 2015 following many years in the DETROIT market with CBS RADIO and CRAIN’s DETROIT BUSINESS.

“We have been fortunate to have LORI leading WQQK and have seen first-hand her ability to strategically lead a sales team and find creative and compelling solutions for advertising partners,” said CUMULUS/NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr. ALLISON WARREN. “LORI is an innovative, well-respected sales manager with a proven track record of nurturing sales talent and driving growth. She has a keen understanding of both local and ad agency business, and I’m thrilled to have her leading our music stations WSM-FM, WKDF, and WQQK.”

Added LIGGETT, “I am honored to lead the WQQK, WSM-F, and WKDF sales team. Broadcast and digital media is constantly evolving, and CUMULUS/NASHVILLE puts local client solutions, employee development, and our communities at the forefront of everything we do. I look forward to continuing these efforts.” Send congrats here.