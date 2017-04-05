“We have been fortunate to have LORI leading WQQK and have seen first-hand her ability to strategically lead a sales team and find creative and compelling solutions for advertising partners,” said CUMULUS/NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr. ALLISON WARREN. “LORI is an innovative, well-respected sales manager with a proven track record of nurturing sales talent and driving growth. She has a keen understanding of both local and ad agency business, and I’m thrilled to have her leading our music stations WSM-FM, WKDF, and WQQK.”
Added LIGGETT, “I am honored to lead the WQQK, WSM-F, and WKDF sales team. Broadcast and digital media is constantly evolving, and CUMULUS/NASHVILLE puts local client solutions, employee development, and our communities at the forefront of everything we do. I look forward to continuing these efforts.” Send congrats here.