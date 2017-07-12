Country legend LORETTA LYNN has canceled her remaining 2017 tour dates and postponed the release of her “Wouldn’t It Be Great” album as she continues to recover from a stroke she suffered earlier this YEAR. LYNN took to FACEBOOK earlier TODAY (7/12) to share the news with fans.

“Thank you so much for all of your prayers, love, and support,” said LYNN. “I’m happy to say that I’m at home with my family and getting better by the day! My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you…I’m just letting everybody know that WILLIE ain’t dead yet, and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!”