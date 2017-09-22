Legendary south FLORIDA on-air personality RICK SHAW (real name: JIM HUMMEL) passed away this morning. SHAW spent 51 years on the radio, highlighted by very successful stints at the old WAXY 105.9 and WMXJ (MAJIC 102.7)/MIAMI, once generating a 54 share.

He also hosted a “SATURDAY Hop” afternoon TV show on Channel 10 in the ’60s, as well as a weekday morning show on WLBW-TV, where rock and roll songs being lip-synched by local performers in SOUTH FLORIDA scenes. He was also a PD at WAXY before going to WMXJ, where he was instrumental in supporting the MAJIC CHILDREN’S FUND, a charity that assists needy children especially around the holidays. He retired on MAY 11th, 2007.