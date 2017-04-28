BEND RADIO GROUP Country KSJJ/BEND, OR midday personality LOLA MONTGOMERY has announced her resignation from the station, and radio all together. On her FACEBOOK page TODAY (4/28), MONTGOMERY posted, “After 29 years in radio, I am handing in my resignation and leaving radio — it is bittersweet. I am so completely thankful for you and your support throughout my 29 years … SEAN and I are starting a second business on The ROGUE RIVER in GALICE, OR. We will be doing shuttling for the rafters and parking on a commercial piece of property, and eventually we will offer rafting trips on The ROGUE. We will work six months out of the year, and then we will hit the road and travel, selling LOLA’S RAPID RELIEF at festivals and events. We will also be near SEAN’s dad and uncle BOB, and we will be free of the daily grind. I love you all, and because of your support of our pain cream, we are able to live our dreams.”