The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) had added LIZZIE DANIEL as VP/Marketing to provide strategic leadership to CMA’s marketing, media planning, creative services, digital initiatives, and international strategies, including content development and distribution planning. She will report to CMA CMO DAMON WHITESIDE. DANIEL joins from TINDER/MATCH GROUP where she served as VP/Brand Solutions. Her previous experience includes time with EDITORIALIST, ROLLING STONE, NASHVILLE LIFESTYLES, iHEART/CLEAR CHANNEL COMMUNICATIONS, DREAMWORKS RECORDS, and MERCURY RECORDS; she has called NASHVILLE home for more than ten years.

“I am excited to welcome LIZZIE to the team at CMA,” said WHITESIDE. “LIZZIE has a proven track record of building long term strategic relationships with her vibrant spirit and passion for creating and launching innovative and compelling digital, marketing, technology, media, and partnership programs. On top of that, she has a warm personality, great sense of humor, and she will be a great leader and team member at CMA.”