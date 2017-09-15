LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC. has appointed ANDY SCHUON as President, effective immediately, and has acquired SLACKER RADIO, a streaming music and personalized radio subscription service. As President, SCHUON will oversee all of the company’s divisions, which include live music lifestyle video service LIVEXLIVE, WANTICKETS, and social media influencer business LIVEXLIVE Influencers, as well as SLACKER RADIO and SNAP INTERACTIVE, after they are successfully acquired.

“ANDY joins us at a perfect time to lead this latest acquisition of SLACKER RADIO and direct the company overall,” LIVEXLIVE MEDIA CEO/Chairman ROBERT ELLIN said. “ANDY is an industry visionary with significant experience and deep knowledge of the media and entertainment landscape. He has a long-standing, proven track record of both driving and maintaining growth while achieving excellence and innovation at every level for some of the biggest music brands and media properties in the world. Andy’s unparalleled work in audio and video content is the perfect complement for LIVEXLIVE, SLACKER, and our other businesses.”

SLACKER and LIVEXLIVE MEDIA will combine content programming teams to build a network of both audio and video channels that stretch across mobile, TV apps, and in-car infotainment systems. SLACKER RADIO will also provide the company with access to a new base of consumers and music aficionados, while LIVEXLIVE MEDIA’s access to festivals, clubs, venues, concerts and its influencer network, with more than 85 million combined followers, will open the door for creative new content collaborations and increased exposure.

Andy Schuon

“The passion for live music has never been greater, and LIVEXLIVE is focused on being the brand-of-record –- globally –- for live music information, music-focused content and the streaming of music’s biggest festivals and events,” SCHUON said. “I walked into a radio station at 16, and it became who I am, not what I do. To continue to have the opportunity to shape the future of music streaming services and streaming radio with a leading platform like SLACKER RADIO is incredibly exciting,” SCHUON continued. “I look forward to working with the Slacker team as we bring the worlds of recorded music and live music together with the best audio and video content.”

“SLACKER RADIO and LIVEXLIVE share a mutual commitment to drive the digital music industry forward by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to create fan-first content and programming,” SLACKER RADIO CEO DUNCAN ORRELL-JONES said. “Our mutual philosophy makes this acquisition a natural fit. We are excited to be joining forces with LiveXLive to extend the capabilities of Slacker to create a broader set of consumer experiences and leverage the reach and resources of LiveXLive to accelerate growth in the business.”