CAPITOL NASHVILLE group LITTLE BIG TOWN will perform at the MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (MUSIC BIZ) Awards Breakfast & Presentations on WEDNESDAY, MAY 17th at the RENAISSANCE NASHVILLE HOTEL. Kicking off at 8:30a (CT), the Awards Breakfast & Presentations will honor UMG NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN as the recipient of its Presidential Award For Outstanding Executive Achievement ( NET NEWS 11/16 ). Presentations will also be made to MUSIC MILLENNIUM founder TERRY CURRIER, and FACEBOOK’s FRED BETEILLE will announce the 2017-2018 MUSIC BIZ Board of Directors and MUSIC BIZ SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION Class Of 2017.

“We are thrilled to have LITTLE BIG TOWN — our MUSIC BIZ 2016 Artist Of The Year — back for our 2017 convention,” said MUSIC BIZ Pres. JAMES DONIO. “Since we last saw them, the group has release a brand new album, ‘The Breaker;’ has had a multi-week #1 with ‘Better Man,’ and recently released the critically-acclaimed single, ‘Happy People,’ to Country radio; and has become the first act ever to lock down a residency at the historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM. We are huge fans of their music and cannot wait to share their talent with our Awards Breakfast attendees.” For more information about MUSIC BIZ 2017, which will return to NASHVILLE MONDAY, MAY 15th through THURSDAY, MAY 18th, visit the MUSIC BIZ website.