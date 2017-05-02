CAPITOL NASHVILLE group LITTLE BIG TOWN will host WESTWOOD ONE’s “SUMMER KICK OFF” music special. LITTLE BIG TOWN will celebrate MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND with a roster of Country artists who will provide the music and share holiday stories, including LUKE BRYAN, KENNY CHESNEY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, KEITH URBAN, KELSEA BALLERINI, JASON ALDEAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, ZAC BROWN BAND, and more.

Stations nationwide can broadcast the special any time SATURDAY, MAY 27th through MONDAY, MAY 29th between 6a and midnight. For more information, contact BRYAN SWITZER at (615) 727-6987 or via email here.