LIONEL RICHIE and LUKE BRYAN are the latest additions to the rebooted “American Idol” on ABC-TV next year. The duo will join KATY PERRY as judges, with RYAN SEACREST returning as host.

“As a singer, songwriter and producer, I feel I can bring a great deal of experience to the table,” RICHIE said in a statement FRIDAY. “It’s going to be so much fun!”

BRYAN added the series is “gonna be a blast. I’m excited at the chance to help some deserving artists reach their dreams. To be in a position in my career to help facilitate this along with the other judges is just a complete honor.”

“In their respective genres of music, both LUKE and LIONEL possess insurmountable popularity and award-winning talent that are undeniable, and we are lucky that they will help in paving the way for hopefuls pursuing their dreams on our stage,” ABC ENTERTAINMENT Pres. CHANNING DUNGEY said in a statement.