Indie-pop artist Lio Nicol continues to show her spunk in “They Sent You Back Down,” the latest single off her EP, 1. With heartfelt lyrics and an upbeat tempo, the song explores the comfort in finding a soul mate. The video for “They Sent You Back Down” is now available for viewing on YouTube and the track is streaming worldwide on all digital music services.

Lio Nicol’s bubbly charisma shines in this catchy summer anthem and video. To create the lively, cinematic video, Nicol recruited Los Angeles film director Riley Robbins (Pharrell Williams, Juicy J) to shoot her, alongside her friend Katherine. “They Sent You Back Down” explores the idea that soul mates can take many shapes- friends, lovers, and siblings can equally fill the role. Nicol leaves the interpretation of her lyrics up to the audience, allowing them to add their own meaning to the song. “‘They Sent You Back Down’ is a reflection on what it’s like to have a soul mate, someone that knows you so well it seems too good be true- someone you can do anything and everything with,” explains Nicol. “Almost like they’re an angel sent back down to be in your life.”

Determined to pursue a career in music, Lio Nicol left The University of Montana and her hometown of Missoula to move to California and continue her passion for songwriting. Along the way, fans have compared her five-octave vocal range and powerful melodies to a cross between early Mariah Carey and Florence and The Machine. Nicol’s captivating stage presence has led her to perform across North America at a variety of festivals and venues such as Canadian Music Week, The Hotel Café, House of Blues in San Diego, the W Hotel in Hollywood, and many more.

“Take You Back Down” is a beaming illustration of Lio Nicol’s passion for songwriting. Her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics make this relatable track one to remember. Watch the video now on YouTube and keep up with Nicol by visiting her website at LioNicol.com.