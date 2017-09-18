LINKIN PARK will have a special show in honor of their bandmate and friend, CHESTER BENNINGTON. The one-night-only celebration will take place in LOS ANGELES, at the legendary HOLLYWOOD BOWL on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27th. The event marks the first time the five members will be performing on stage together since BENNINGTON passed on JULY 20th.

The individual band members intend to contribute their fees from the event to MUSIC FOR RELIEF’s One More Light Fund in memory of BENNINGTON.

“It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it,” said JOE HAHN. “I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it. As we move forward to THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection.”

“One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end,” said MIKE SHINODA. “In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, CHESTER. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”