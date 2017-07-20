Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington killed himself today at a home in Palos Verdes Estates, police confirmed.

A housekeeper reportedly discovered Bennington’s body shortly before 9 a.m., in the 2800 block of Via Victoria, Palos Verdes Estates police Capt. Mark Velez said.

Police would not confirm or deny a published report that the singer hanged himself. The coroner’s office will investigate. Lt. David Smith with the coroner’s office would not confirm that Bennington, 41, was found dead, but said the office is investigating a death at the same address.