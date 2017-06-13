LINKIN PARK performed at the MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA in BERLIN last night in support of their new album, “One More Light,” and to honor the 50th anniversary of the sports car and performance brand from AFFALTERBACH under the motto “Celebrating 50 Years of Driving Performance.” The concert is another milestone in the partnership between the band of motoring enthusiasts and MERCEDES-AMG first established two years ago.

Commented the band’s lead singer CHESTER BENNINGTON, “Performance is in our blood, and with MERCEDES-AMG, we have found the perfect partner for our passion.”

The joint activities planned for this anniversary year also include the MERCEDES-AMG 50 Years campaign, with LINKIN PARK playing a prominent role. MERCEDES-AMG will also once again sponsor the band’s ASIAN tour.

The partners have already collaborated on a number of projects, including a “Secret Live Performance” at the MERCEDES ME STORE in HAMBURG, and the presentation of a MERCEDES-AMG GT3 designed by LINKIN PARK DJ, creative artist and film director JOE HAHN at the 24-hour race in SPA-FRANCOCHAMPS. In 2016, the musicians were also given a professional driving skill upgrade during winter training at the AMG DRIVING ACADEMY in ARJEPLOG, SWEDEN.