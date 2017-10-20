LINKIN PARK’s upcoming celebration of the life of singer CHESTER BENNINGTON — in the form of a concert at the HOLLYWOOD BOWL in LOS ANGELES on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27th — will stream live free on YOUTUBE, starting at 7:45p PT on youtube.com/linkinpark.

This event will be the first time LINKIN PARK performs on stage together since BENNINGTON passed on JULY 20th. The remaining band members will be joined on stage by BLINK-182, MACHINE GUN KELLY, JONATHAN DAVIS from KORN, KIIARA, ZEDD, members of NO DOUBT, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, YELLOWCARD, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, and many other surprises.

LINKIN PARK established THE ONE MORE LIGHT FUND in honor of CHESTER BENNINGTON as part of non-profit MUSIC FOR RELIEF, which was co-founded by BENNINGTON. You can make a donation to THE ONE MORE LIGHT FUND here.