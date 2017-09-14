Congratulations are in order for JASON “TYLER” LEUCHT, who lands the PD post at GULF SOUTH Top 40 WKMX/DOTHAN, AL.

LEUCHT, who spent the last six months hosting afternoons on iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KJMY (MY 99-5)/SALT LAKE CITY, is also a veteran of the PANAMA CITY, FL market, having worked at both WILN and WPFM.

LEUCHT tells ALL ACCESS, “Leaving SLC so soon was very disappointing, but KMX has made my next dream come true with PD stripes. I couldn’t be more pumped and I can’t wait to start on MONDAY. This drive is about to suck though for real!”

Congratulate LEUCHT on FACEBOOK or hit him up at tleucht86@gmail.com.