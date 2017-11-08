Legendary country singer-songwriter, Margie Singleton was a pioneer at the forefront of country music in the 1950s and ’60s. During her career, Margie recorded a total of 9 Top 40 Billboard country singles, including her biggest hit, “Keeping Up With the Joneses,” a Top 5 hit with Faron Young. Margie’s hit, “Old Records” was a Top 10 smash on Cashbox and Record World, two of the most influential charts of the day. She was the first female artist to record a full album with George Jones, 14 tracks in all, including two of Margie’s original songs, and she was a backup singer for The Jordanaires.

In 1967, Margie’s husband, Leon Ashley had a #1 Billboard Country hit, “Laura,” a song they penned together. Margie’s songs have been covered by fellow legends like Charley Pride, Tom Jones, Kenny Rogers, Tammy Wynette, and many others. It’s been quite a career for Ms. Singleton…but she’s far from done!

Now, at the age of 82 years young, Margie Singleton has released a hip new single and video, for a song she first wrote and recorded during her 1960’s heydey…

“Jesus Is My Pusher” is Margie’s most ambitious track and video to date, and it shows that Margie is nowhere near slowing down. The single is being released to Christian and country radio stations, while the video is available on her Youtube channel. Watch “Jesus Is My Pusher” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UeJgy2rJnFI&t=13s.

Video production by Kenny Harrison/Shadow Wave Production

Director : Kenny Harrison /Margie Singleton

Video shot on location in Hendersonville, Tennessee, on Old Hickory Lake, Hendersonville Pentecostal Church and Buck’s Place Recording Studio.

“Jesus Is My Pusher” is taken from her upcoming album release, scheduled for early 2018. The single was recorded at D&D Recording Studio in Shreveport, LA with Dexter Mathis.

Margie Singleton was born Margaret Louise Ebey in 1935 in Coushatta, Louisiana. As a young child, she was influenced by country, blues and gospel music. In 1949,at the age of 13, she married Shelby Singleton. In 1958, she made her radio and professional debut on the Louisiana Hayride. In 1960 she moved to the “Jubilee USA,” which was the first Country Music Program to be televised nationally and was carried on the ABC Network. Singleton left “Jubilee USA,” to go to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. In 2017, Margie Singleton was inducted to the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame during the Josie Music Awards. Margie lives in Nashville, TN. For more information, please visit https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margie_Singleton.

