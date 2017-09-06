Lee Gantt is excited to announce the details for his upcoming debut single. The single, “Ruined This Town,” will be available for pre-sale on iTunes September 15, 2017. The album and single will be available on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon on October 12, 2017

“I’m so excited to have my debut single and album release on October 12th, which just happens to be my birthday!” states Gantt. “It’s just about the best birthday present I could ask for.

The full music video is expected to release on November 1, 2017.

To find out more about Lee Gantt and keep up with announcements and show dates, follow him on Facebook @leeganttofficial and join his official Facebook fan page @ganttbandits.