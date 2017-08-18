Lee Cherry Entertainment has inked a deal with Country Artist, Tim Cifers. LCE will book and add Cifers to their roster beginning immediately. Cifers, a North Carolina native, has been performing shows nationally since his Top 20 finish on FOX’s X-Factor. Cifers has also performed live with many well-known Country Artists such as Luke Bryan, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell, Rascal Flatts, Rodney Atkins and Ricky Skaggs to name a few. Cifers has recorded with incredible singers and songwriters like John Anderson, Eddy Raven, Jesse Keith Whitley Jr., and countless award winning musicians. In 2015 and 2017 – he was nominated for the Carolina Country Male Vocalist of the Year.

Dana Dixon, Head of LCE’s Booking Division, is very excited about bringing Tim Cifers on board. She will be personally handling the duties of booking shows and events for Cifers.

For More Information or Booking- mailto:ddixon.lcebooking@gmail.com

For Complete Tim Cifers Bio (Click here) https://timcifersmusic.com/about