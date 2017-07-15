Award winning company Lee Cherry Entertainment is proud to announce the introduction of its booking division. The company has been in operation since 2008 and was founded by radio veteran Lee Cherry who launched his radio career in 1989.

The company has focused its mission on Artist Development, Management and Radio Promotion.

Cherry states, “Since the beginning of the company, artists have been very interested in the booking aspect- of which I have done very little. That is about to change with the introduction of Dana Dixon.”

Lee Cherry Entertainment has inked an agreement with Dana Dixon to head up the booking division. Dixon brings a wealth of booking experience to the table, recently working with numerous Country artists and booking shows around the Nation in States like: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Missouri, Illinois and many more. Dixon, 27and pursuing a degree in Mathematics at UNC Wilmington in North Carolina hopes to really rack up some numbers in the booking World.

Dixon’s love for music started at an early age where she learned and currently plays piano. Her inspiration from the business comes from her friends Lewis and Lee Brice whom she has watched climb the ranks of Country Music.

Dixon has proven to be not only capable of booking shows, but putting together short and long term tours working in conjunction with artists, venues and promoters alike.

Lee Cherry Entertainment is striving to be an entertainment company that can handle virtually every aspect of an artist’s needs. The company continues to forge forward in this ever changing industry and plans to announce a couple of more new hire positions before the end of 2017. Lee Cherry Entertainment also propelled the start of its sister company Cherry Crown Records last year and plans to incorporate all divisions in a blanket attempt to serve its clients.

New Artist Please Submit to: ddixon.lcebooking@gmail.com