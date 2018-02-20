LEE CAGLE has been named OM of SUMMITMEDIA/LOUISVILLE’s four-station Radio group. He begins his new duties effective immediately, and oversee Country WQNU (Q-103.1), Classic Country Country WRKA (103.9 THE HAWK), AC WVEZ (106.9 PLAY) and Classic Rock WSFR (107.7 THE EAGLE). He succeeds SHANE COLLINS.

LOUISVILLE Pres. TODD PITT said, “We chose LEE due to his extensive experience in NEW ORLEANS, REDDING, CA, MEMPHIS and ATLANTA. He is the right person to guide our four stations to their fullest potential.”

CAGLE said “I am very excited to join the SUMMITMEDIA team. SUMMIT’s passion for radio matches my own and I look forward to working with (SVP/Programming) BILL TANNER, (National PD) JOHN OLSEN and TODD PITT to take our great stations in LOUISVILLE to the next level.”

COLLINS told ALL ACCESS, “I had a great run at SUMMIT/LOUISVILLE for the last 10 years. Great stations – but I’ll miss the people the most. On to the next chapter.”

Reach out to him at ShaneC1234@gmail.com.