MT. WILSON BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES continues its series of midday guest hosts with CURB NASHVILLE’s LEE BRICE, who is ready to sit behind the mic during the month of NOVEMBER. BRICE takes over for OCTOBER’s guests, OLD DOMINION, beginning MONDAY, OCTOBER 30th and will continue through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24th.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with LEE BRICE on this,” said KKGO Station Manager MICHAEL LEVINE. “He is an amazing artist and I know our listeners will be thrilled to hear him on the station each day.” Added BRICE, “I can’t wait to guest host middays with my friends at GO COUNTRY 105 KKGO. we’re going to have a lot of fun.” BRICE fans around the world will be able to hear him each day at www.gocountry105.com and on the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app.