There are only two weeks to go to Learn to Play Day 2017. Check out the thousands of FREE music lessons available for everyone at venues across the country and find one near you.

Musicroom are a big supporter of Learn to Play Day. Throughout the country their shops are celebrating Learn to Play Day with a series of FREE in store events for people of all ages and abilities. There will be FREE music lessons on a range of instruments including guitar, piano, ukulele, drums and pBuzz. There will also be special guest appearances, and in store competitions.

Another Learn to Play Day enthusiast. Sounds Great Music, are also hosting a huge event. There will be FREE lessons on offer for guitar, bass, piano, ukulele, saxophone, clarinet and flute. SFARZO will be offering a FREE re-stringing service. Plus, there is a FREE raffle to win a James Neligan acoustic guitar, an Open Mic with legend Gaz The Hat and Elvis will be in the building!

You can take your first steps to becoming a musician on Learn to Play Day at your local PMT store. The Warwick Music Group is on a mission to get as many people as possible to pick up an instrument for the first time. Forsyths in Manchester are looking forward to another fun weekend offering a wide range of instrument lessons. Dawkes Music in Maidenhead are offering flute clarinet and saxophone lessons. Korg are holding their event at The Stables MK where there will be a chance to win a TM50 Tuner /Metronome. Other organisations taking part are Garforth Brass, Music Mark and Harp on Wight and Medway Drum Studio are offering one to one 30-minute drum lesson in the comfort of their Walderslade workshop.

New Music for All Ambassador, Nina Schofield, is currently at #2 in the Beat 100 Pop chart with the video for the Learn to Play Day Anthem commissioned by long term supporters of the event, Yamaha Music London. Nina will be holding FREE live music workshops for 8-15 years olds at Yamaha Music London, Wardour Street, Soho, London part of Learn to Play Day. Arrive early to register and secure the session spot of your choice.

The Nick Mason interview and IK Multimedia competition in conjunction with learn to Play Day are still up on Ultimate Guitar. As is the Music News competition in association with JHS.

Guest appearances include Ash Soan, the drummer who has worked with Adele, Robbie Williams at PMT Norwich on Saturday 24th and Lower Than Atlantis’ drummer, Eddy Thrower helping to give music lessons at ACM, Guilford’s Academy of Contemporary Music.

To find out more about what is happening on Learn to Play Day please go to http://www.musicforall.org.uk/learntoplayday/. Also check out Make Music Day for further events at http://www.makemusicday.org/uk/.