CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC WXLO/WORCESTER, MA has appointed LAURA ST. JAMES as PD. ST. JAMES will continue to be heard weekends on WNSH (NASH FM 94.7)/NEW YORK. She most recently served as PD/Afternoons for CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC WLEV/ALLENTOWN. She started her career, and later became Program Director, at iHeartMedia-Allentown station WAEB (B104).

RVP BOB GOODELL said, “We are pleased to have someone of LAURA’s experience and passion in our format to lead WXLO programming and to deliver great radio that WORCESTER and BOSTON Hot AC listeners love. I’m very happy to welcome her to our team.”

ST. JAMES said, “I’m so honored to join the talented team at WXLO and help build upon the success of this great radio station. To get up every morning and do what you love, with people who share your passion, is a dream come true. I would like to express my thanks to Market Manager BOB GOODELL and everyone at CUMULUS/WORCESTER-BOSTON for this tremendous opportunity.”